Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 13:05

Hackers Control Data of 30k “Israeli” Students and Teachers

The hackers, who call themselves "The Generous Thief," took control of data including full names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and emails of students who were born in the 1990s or early 2000s.

The compromised records posted on Telegram apparently were leaked from the Center for Educational Technology [CET], which is linked to the “Israeli” education system.

Earlier on Monday, CET, whose online learning platform is used by thousands of “Israeli” students, reported “indications of a cyber incident” and said it was cooperating with the so-called “National Cyber Directorate” to resolve the issue.

"We are investing the necessary resources and carrying out all the tests and actions in coordination with the relevant parties. The web is rich with disinformation and fake news," CET said.

According to Ynet, cybersecurity firm Check Point said that there was a considerable increase in cyberattacks against “Israeli” targets by hackers using Telegram. The fact that the hackers posted in broken Hebrew, accusing the “Israeli” regime of mistreating teachers, backs this theory.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of hackers ublished personal photos and medical records of the entity’s Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea. In July, hackers leaked the information of over 300,000 “Israelis” hacked from popular travel booking websites.
