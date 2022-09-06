0
Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 13:38

Putin Visits International Military Drills

Story Code : 1013050
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin arrived at the Sergeevsky range in Primorsky Region on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists as he explained the Russian leader’s itinerary. 

After holding a closed-door meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the president plans to observe the ongoing military maneuvers, Peskov added.

Vostok 2022 is part of a series of strategic military training exercises held by Russia each year. It is hosted by one of its military districts on a rotating basis. This year, the Eastern Military District welcomed 13 foreign nations, which sent troops and observers to Russia.

Over 2,000 foreign troops joined 50,000 Russian soldiers and officers for the drills, the Defense Ministry told journalists. The countries taking part include Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Tajikistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022