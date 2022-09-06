Putin Visits International Military Drills

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin toured a military range in the country’s Far East, which is hosting the international Vostok 2022 drills.

Putin arrived at the Sergeevsky range in Primorsky Region on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists as he explained the Russian leader’s itinerary.After holding a closed-door meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the president plans to observe the ongoing military maneuvers, Peskov added.Vostok 2022 is part of a series of strategic military training exercises held by Russia each year. It is hosted by one of its military districts on a rotating basis. This year, the Eastern Military District welcomed 13 foreign nations, which sent troops and observers to Russia.Over 2,000 foreign troops joined 50,000 Russian soldiers and officers for the drills, the Defense Ministry told journalists. The countries taking part include Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Tajikistan.