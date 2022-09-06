0
Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 21:15

Russia Warns EU about Continental Security Risks of Military Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1013118
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko made the remarks in a statement to the Russian language RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday.

“The European Union is not thinking about the consequences of providing military assistance to Kiev, and Brussels is determined to prolong the conflict and endanger the security of the continent,” he said.

Rudenko said the EU is training the armed forces in Ukraine, making a reference to an informal meeting of European defense ministers convened last week in Prague, where the prospects of an EU-level military training mission in Ukraine and better pooling of military equipment and resources were discussed.

“Apparently, in addition to the ongoing supply of weapons and military equipment to Kiev, the EU is seeking to arrange the military activities of EU countries in Ukraine under its leadership,” he said.

“They do this without thinking about the consequences,” the Russian foreign minister said, adding that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell keeps on making hostile statements irrelevant to diplomacy.

According to the top Russian official, the statements indicate that the EU does not want to invest in peace in Ukraine but wants to prolong the conflict.

And to do this, he said, the scenario of turning Ukraine into a hotbed of constant tension and instability near the Russian border is unfolding.

In his Tuesday statement, Rudenko also lamented that civilians, including women and children, are killed with weapons supplied to Kiev, warning that attacks carried out on vital facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, threaten the security of the entire European continent.
