0
Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 21:16

Kremlin: Russia Expects No Improvement in Ties with UK under Truss

Story Code : 1013119
Kremlin: Russia Expects No Improvement in Ties with UK under Truss
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, at a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, pointed to the anti-Russian statements made by Truss in her previous capacity as the UK's foreign secretary and said, "In the foreseeable future, we do not expect any changes. I would not like to say that these changes can happen for the worse, because it is difficult to imagine anything worse."

He said the rivals in the race to succeed former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had obviously competed with each other in "anti-Russian rhetoric, in threats, and also what further steps to take against Russia."

"I don't think you can hope for something positive," he said.

Earlier, Sergei Belyaev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, also recalled how Truss had previously wanted the UK to follow Canada's lead and seize the assets of the Russians living there so that they can be given to Ukraine.

Truss, a Johnson loyalist, was declared the next British PM earlier on Monday after she won the Conservative Party leadership race.

Truss has said she will not abandon London's support for Ukraine, which has included significant military and financial aid.

Russia's Lavrov calls Truss uncompromising

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov strongly criticized Britain's new prime minister for not being willing to compromise.

Lavrov said Truss' approach would not help Britain on the international stage.

Truss tries to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise," Lavrov said. "I do not think that this will help Britain to maintain or strengthen its position in the international arena, which has clearly been shaken after it left the European Union."

The top Russian diplomat also mocked the incoming British leader for saying she did not know if the French president was a friend or an enemy. During a campaign event last month, Truss said the "jury is out" on whether Macron was a friend or foe.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022