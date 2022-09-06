0
Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 23:20

Syrian Defenses Confront Israeli Attack on Aleppo Airport

A Syrian military source said that the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a number of missiles from the direction of teh Mediterranean in Western Lattakia and targeted Aleppo Airport.

The source added that the Israeli aggression inflicted materialistic damage upon the airport and put it out of service.

“Today, at about 20:16 pm, Aleppo International Airport, the enemy’s international airport to the enemy’s international airport caused material damage to the airport runway and its out of service.”

The Syrian media added that air defenses confronted the Zionist attack on the Airport, intercepting a number of Israeli missiles.

According to media reports, a huge fire raged in Aleppo Airport in the aftermath of the attack.

The Israeli enemy has recently escalated its attacks on Syria. On September 1, the Zionist enemy launched also an attack on Damascus and Aleppo. The Syrian army air defenses also repelled on August 25 an Israeli missile aggression that targeted the surroundings of Hama and Tartous.
