0
Tuesday 6 September 2022 - 23:25

Palestinians Hold Massive Funeral for Youth Killed by Israeli Forces in Jenin

Story Code : 1013146
Palestinians Hold Massive Funeral for Youth Killed by Israeli Forces in Jenin
The victim, identified as Muhammad Musa Muhammad Sabaaneh, was martyred after a large group of Israeli forces, accompanied by about 100 military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the city from several directions and closed its entrances Tuesday morning.

Palestinian media, citing local sources, reported that several Palestinians were also injured during the raid, one of them in critical condition, while many others were arrested.

The regime’s forces also raided several neighborhoods of the city, deploying their snipers on the roofs of some high-rise buildings.

Israeli forces also surrounded an apartment block in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, forcing its residents to leave their apartments before detaining them, including children and women.

Palestinian resistance groups have denounced the latest attack, saying they won’t give up their resistance despite the regime’s escalation and deadly raids across the occupied territories.

"It is our right and the right of our people to fight the Israeli regime… Resistance today is the only language between us and the occupying regime, victory is ours and defeat is for them," they said.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also condemned the raid, saying Palestinians won’t give up their resistance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
US to Speed Up Arms Sales to its Allies to Counter China: Report
4 September 2022
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
Trump Brands Biden ‘Enemy of State’ at Pennsylvania Rally
4 September 2022
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
Delaying Tactics Used by UK in Releasing Files on Saudi Arms Sales
3 September 2022
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
Russia Warns US Against Sending Long-range Arms to Ukraine, Vows Use of Nukes
3 September 2022