Palestinians Hold Massive Funeral for Youth Killed by Israeli Forces in Jenin

Islam Times - Hundreds of Palestinians have held a massive funeral for a 29-year-old Palestinian man who was martyred by Israeli forces during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Musa Muhammad Sabaaneh, was martyred after a large group of Israeli forces, accompanied by about 100 military vehicles and a bulldozer, stormed the city from several directions and closed its entrances Tuesday morning.Palestinian media, citing local sources, reported that several Palestinians were also injured during the raid, one of them in critical condition, while many others were arrested.The regime’s forces also raided several neighborhoods of the city, deploying their snipers on the roofs of some high-rise buildings.Israeli forces also surrounded an apartment block in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, forcing its residents to leave their apartments before detaining them, including children and women.Palestinian resistance groups have denounced the latest attack, saying they won’t give up their resistance despite the regime’s escalation and deadly raids across the occupied territories."It is our right and the right of our people to fight the Israeli regime… Resistance today is the only language between us and the occupying regime, victory is ours and defeat is for them," they said.The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also condemned the raid, saying Palestinians won’t give up their resistance.