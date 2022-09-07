‘Israel’ Root Cause of Middle East’s Insecurity, Instability: Lebanese FM

Islam Times - Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, described the Zionist occupation entity as the root cause of insecurity and instability across the Middle East region, stating that the Tel Aviv regime adamantly insists on its hostile policies in the region.

Bou Habib made the remarks at the 158th regular session of the Arab League Council at the foreign ministerial level in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo.He stated that Lebanon suffers from ‘Israeli’ incursions and acts of aggression against its sovereignty almost on a daily basis. The regime presses ahead with its aggressive and tension-making hostile policies and violates the Lebanese airspace to strike targets inside Syria in the absence of a deterrent regional or international force.“‘Israel’ still refuses to withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories of Kfarshouba and Ghajar under the United Nations Security Council resolution 425 and 1701,” the Lebanese foreign minister said, arguing that the international community’s silence and inaction have emboldened the regime to further infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty.Bou Habib added that “‘Israel’ also continues its hostile policies against Palestinians in the occupied lands, with an intent to abort any initiative aimed at the final resolution of the Palestinian issue. This clearly shows that the Zionist regime is the root cause of insecurity and instability in the region.”The Lebanese FM further underscored the importance of unity among all Palestinian groups and factions.He also stressed the need for the effective implementation of UN resolutions, especially Resolution 194.Bou Habib also pointed out that Syria is a founding member of the Arab League, and that efforts must be made for the war-battered country to restore its seat in the regional organization.