Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats

Islam Times - Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said the Islamic Republic considers the Zionist regime as the overriding threat to its national security, vowing decisive and proportional responses to such threats.

Speaking to the Iranian Army officers during a military war game on Wednesday, Major General Rashid made the remarks in comments on the “criminal Zionist officials” who have accepted responsibility for the threat of military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and national interests and security.The general said such ‘Israeli’ threats are made in coordination with and under the US aegis.General Rashid also warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will give decisive and proportional responses to the threats, reminding all elements, mercenaries and governments that cooperate with the Zionist regime in threatening Iran’s national security that they will have to pay a price.On the ongoing military drill, the commander said the Army Ground Force has staged the wargame to practice fighting future wars and threats.On Monday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri gave a stark warning to the US, the ‘Israeli’ regime and their regional allies, saying the Islamic Republic will enhance its military and intelligence activities and hold various war games to display its preparedness.