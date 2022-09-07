Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime attacked the Aleppo International Airport located in northwestern Syria for a second time in less than a week.

State-run SANA news agency reported the strikes on Tuesday. "At around 08:16 p.m. [17:16 GMT], the ‘Israeli’ enemy fired missiles from the Mediterranean Sea...targeting Aleppo International Airport, damaging the runway and rendering it [the facility] out of service," it said.Reporting earlier, SANA said Syrian air defenses had intercepted some of the incoming missiles.Syria's private airline Cham Wings announced that all flights to and from Aleppo would be routed to the capital Damascus due to the strikes.Last Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ regime conducted "several" airstrikes against the airport, "causing material damage at the heart of the facility," the agency said at the time.On June 10, the occupying regime attacked the Damascus International Airport, causing the airport to go completely out of service for a period of two weeks.Late last month, Syria called on the United Nations and the world body’s Security Council to condemn in clear and explicit terms the ‘Israeli’ regime’s recurrent and often deadly acts of aggression against the country’s territory.Syria and the ‘Israeli’ regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights. The regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launching pads for attacks against the Syrian soil.The regime's attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when the Arab country found itself in the grips of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.