Wednesday 7 September 2022 - 13:42

Iran’s Chief of Staff Warns About Zionists Joining US CENTCOM

In recent months, the terrorist American army has been trying to fill its empty place in the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea by connecting the Zionist regime to the US CENTCOM, General Baqeri wrote.

The Zionist regime's joining of the US CENTCOM can create threats for Iran, General Baqeri underlined.

According to him, Iran has conveyed a warning message to the host countries of the American army through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In order to counter any threats, General Baqeri said, "We have increased our readiness by expanding our presence and conducting various naval missile and drone exercises."

Earlier on the top Iranian commander said that the country’s armed forces will vigorously act against unmanned stray vessels in international waters.
