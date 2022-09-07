Israel Viewed as Number One Threat to Iran: General

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic considers the Zionist regime as the overriding threat to its national security, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said.

Speaking to the Iranian Army officers during a military war game on Wednesday, Major General Rashid said his headquarters considers the Zionist regime to be the number one threat to Iran’s national security.Pointing to the comments from the “criminal Zionist officials” who have accepted responsibility for the threat of military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and national interests and security, the general said such Israeli threats are made in coordination with and under the aegis of the US.He also warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will give decisive and proportional responses to the threats, reminding all elements, mercenaries and governments that cooperate with the Zionist regime in threatening Iran’s national security that they will have to pay a price.On the ongoing military drill, the commander said the Army Ground Force has staged the war game to practice fighting the future wars and threats.On Monday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri gave a stark warning to the US, the Israeli regime and their regional allies, saying the Islamic Republic will enhance its military and intelligence activities and hold various war games to display its preparedness.