0
Wednesday 7 September 2022 - 22:51

Israel Viewed as Number One Threat to Iran: General

Story Code : 1013273
Israel Viewed as Number One Threat to Iran: General
Speaking to the Iranian Army officers during a military war game on Wednesday, Major General Rashid said his headquarters considers the Zionist regime to be the number one threat to Iran’s national security.

Pointing to the comments from the “criminal Zionist officials” who have accepted responsibility for the threat of military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and national interests and security, the general said such Israeli threats are made in coordination with and under the aegis of the US.

He also warned that the Iranian Armed Forces will give decisive and proportional responses to the threats, reminding all elements, mercenaries and governments that cooperate with the Zionist regime in threatening Iran’s national security that they will have to pay a price.

On the ongoing military drill, the commander said the Army Ground Force has staged the war game to practice fighting the future wars and threats.

On Monday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri gave a stark warning to the US, the Israeli regime and their regional allies, saying the Islamic Republic will enhance its military and intelligence activities and hold various war games to display its preparedness.
Comment


Featured Stories
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022