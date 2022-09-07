0
Wednesday 7 September 2022 - 23:58

In a Snub to Sadr, Iraq’s Top Court Says It Can’t Dissolve Parliament

Story Code : 1013282
In a Snub to Sadr, Iraq’s Top Court Says It Can’t Dissolve Parliament
In a ruling on Wednesday, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by lawmakers affiliated with Sadr, the country's apex court said it was only the parliament that could dissolve itself if it were to be found in default of its duties.

After the ruling, Iraqi security forces closed the gates to the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, the seat of the government, fearing angry reaction from Sadr's followers, according to reports.

The West Asian country has been grappling with a political stalemate since last October when Sadr's parliamentary bloc won the general elections but refused to join an alliance with its fellow legislative factions to form a government.

Sadr and his followers have been calling for the parliament to be dismissed to pave way for fresh elections.

Last week, violent clashes between Sadr's loyalists and security forces led to the killing of at least 30 people, pushing the country to the brink of civil war.

It clashes followed the occupation of the country's parliament and the capital Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone by the supporters of Sadr.

The violence came to a halt only after the top Iraqi clergy stepped in, prompting Sadr to order his supporters to withdraw.

The United Nations Security Council also “appealed for calm and restraint” in Iraq, urging different parties to refrain from violence and seek a political solution.

The leaders of the Coordination Framework, the rival parliamentary faction, say they are not opposed to early elections but they insist that the parliament should meet to vote on a new electoral law and dissolve itself.

Sadr opposes that and has called on the judiciary to dissolve the legislature, causing a political stalemate.
Comment


Featured Stories
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022