IRGC Chief: Iran Managed to Surpass World Powers in Air Defense Tech

Islam Times - The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has lauded the country’s military capabilities and high-precision weaponry, saying that the Islamic Republic has surpassed the world’s major powers in the field of air defense technology.

Speaking at a ceremony, Major General Hossein Salami hailed Iran’s significant progress in modern military technologies and the country’s self-sufficiency in manufacturing sophisticated military equipment, despite the sanctions in place against the country.“We rank first in many technologies. Even in the field of air defense, we have outpaced the top powers of the world to the extent that some superpowers are purchasing our weapons and offering joint cooperation,” Salami said.“Today, building cutting-edge systems is as easy for us as manufacturing bicycles,” the IRGC chief said. “Today, the accuracy of our weapons for fixed and mobile targets is 100 percent, and our drones can target any point they want using artificial intelligence.”“The logic of the Islamic Revolution is the [use of] power to establish justice,” he said.Salami said that the US cannot implement any of its conspiracies in the region and its plots will definitely fail.“The enemy has so far taken every possible action against us. If we were not strong, they would attack, but because we have become strong, they avoid facing us and this strength of ours is exponentially increasing on a daily basis,” he said.Salami added, “Today’s war is a war of convictions, beliefs and values, and if we are weak, we will either be destroyed or must surrender, but we have become an important part of the world’s power with no acquiescence to the tyrannical order.”Iran is today not relying on support from foreigners, said the commander, adding that the country is seeking a removal of the sanctions not because it needs them to be lifted but because it sees the restrictions as cruel.“The problems caused by the sanctions constitute less than 10% of [the issues facing the country]. If we act correctly, we possess much talent, capacity, and facilities that enable us to overcome all the problems,” Salami added.