0
Wednesday 7 September 2022 - 23:59

IRGC Chief: Iran Managed to Surpass World Powers in Air Defense Tech

Story Code : 1013283
IRGC Chief: Iran Managed to Surpass World Powers in Air Defense Tech
Speaking at a ceremony, Major General Hossein Salami hailed Iran’s significant progress in modern military technologies and the country’s self-sufficiency in manufacturing sophisticated military equipment, despite the sanctions in place against the country.

“We rank first in many technologies. Even in the field of air defense, we have outpaced the top powers of the world to the extent that some superpowers are purchasing our weapons and offering joint cooperation,” Salami said.

“Today, building cutting-edge systems is as easy for us as manufacturing bicycles,” the IRGC chief said. “Today, the accuracy of our weapons for fixed and mobile targets is 100 percent, and our drones can target any point they want using artificial intelligence.”

“The logic of the Islamic Revolution is the [use of] power to establish justice,” he said.

Salami said that the US cannot implement any of its conspiracies in the region and its plots will definitely fail.

“The enemy has so far taken every possible action against us. If we were not strong, they would attack, but because we have become strong, they avoid facing us and this strength of ours is exponentially increasing on a daily basis,” he said.

Salami added, “Today’s war is a war of convictions, beliefs and values, and if we are weak, we will either be destroyed or must surrender, but we have become an important part of the world’s power with no acquiescence to the tyrannical order.”

Iran is today not relying on support from foreigners, said the commander, adding that the country is seeking a removal of the sanctions not because it needs them to be lifted but because it sees the restrictions as cruel.

“The problems caused by the sanctions constitute less than 10% of [the issues facing the country]. If we act correctly, we possess much talent, capacity, and facilities that enable us to overcome all the problems,” Salami added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022