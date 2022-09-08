0
Thursday 8 September 2022 - 08:01

Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM

Story Code : 1013332
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
The country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, made the remarks on Wednesday during an address to the Assembly of Experts, Iran's top leadership supervisory body.
 
The top diplomat assured that while partaking in the talks, the Iranian government was carefully observing "the lines that have been drawn by Leader of the Islamic Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei]" towards neutralization of the sanctions in parallel with the negotiation process.
 
The red lines "are subject of emphasis by President [Ebrahim Raisi]," Amir Abdollahian said, adding, "The Foreign Ministry [too] is following the same path seriously and strongly."
 
The United States, under Trump, left the nuclear deal in 2018, returning the sanctions that it had lifted.
 
The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting many rounds of talks since last year to examine the prospect of the deal's restoration and removal of the inhumane and illegal sanctions.
 
Describing the government's economic performance, Amir Abdollahian also said the administration was not tying up the country's economy and the Iranian people's livelihood with the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], the nuclear deal's official title, and potential removal of the sanctions.
 
He then turned to the issue of Iran's status as a major regional and international player, saying that "no party is able to ignore the role and important position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in any regional security and political arrangement."
 
He also hailed that the country's foreign policy was following a "very hopeful" and "forward-looking" trend across the various political, economic, commercial, cultural, and security fields.
 
Regarding the issue of the Islamic Republic's economic ties with the outside world, Amir Abdollahian said the Iranian government was leading a "balanced foreign policy," which prioritizes ties with the country's neighbors as well as Asian countries.
 
The foreign minister also noted that all of the United States' efforts aimed at setting up new political and security arrangements in the region that would factor the Islamic Republic out "have resulted in defeat."
Comment


Featured Stories
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
Israeli Delegation Secretly Visited Egypt to Calm Tensions: Report
5 September 2022
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
Gantz Nominates Herzi Halevi As Next ‘Israeli’ Military Chief
5 September 2022
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
New Military Watercraft Join Iran’s Navy
5 September 2022
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
UN: Israel Demolished Some 9,000 Palestinian-owned Structures Since 2009
4 September 2022