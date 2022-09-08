0
Thursday 8 September 2022 - 08:58

Likud Employees Were Asked to Pay for Netanyahu, Sue Party: Report

Story Code : 1013340
Likud Employees Were Asked to Pay for Netanyahu, Sue Party: Report
According to the former employees, they were asked to pay for various items, ranging from clothing to restaurant bills, out of their own pocket.
 
They were asked to purchase these items for the party's leader, opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, with the promise they will be compensated for the purchases.
 
The two employees who are suing the party were previously fired from their position. They are also suing for compensation for what they consider an unlawful termination.
 
Furthermore, the employees also said they were not paid for overtime hours they worked for the biggest faction in the Knesset [the Zionist entity’s parliament].
 
One of the former employees is demanding up to USD 263,268 in damages from the Likud, saying he was verbally assured that the money will be returned in full by Likud director-general Tzuri Sisso.
 
Another employee, Kobi Zarfati, also said the party owes him money for various gifts intended for the former prime minister.
 
Zarfati has reached a compensation agreement with the party in the past. However, he now feels he is owed the full undisclosed amount he paid to Netanyahu.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
8 September 2022
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
8 September 2022
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
8 September 2022
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
7 September 2022
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022