0
Thursday 8 September 2022 - 12:27

IOF Martyr Another Palestinian in Raid Near Ramallah

Story Code : 1013380
IOF Martyr Another Palestinian in Raid Near Ramallah
The killing was carried out near the main entrance to the Beitin village, northeast of Ramallah, in early Thursday, the International Middle East Media Center [IMEMC], a Palestinian-run media organization, reported.

It cited “Israeli” sources as claiming that the Palestinian had attacked the regime's forces "with a hammer" before an "Israeli" trooper opened fire and killed him.

"The ‘Israeli’ army said one soldier sustained mild facial wounds and received treatment at the scene," it added.

On Wednesday, IOF troops fatally shot a 20-year-old Palestinian youth at the al-Faraa refugee camp, near the city of Tubas in northern West Bank.

The Ramallah-headquartered Palestinian Authority's health ministry said the victim, identified as Younis Ghassan Tayeh, was killed with a bullet to his chest.

According to Al-Jazeera television network, Younis’s uncle, Mohammed Hassan Tayeh, said the shooting had been unprovoked, and that his nephew had been “in an open area, exposed to the soldiers” when he was shot by a sniper.

IOF troops continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the occupied West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians.

The regime has reportedly killed more than 110 Palestinians across the West Bank and the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
8 September 2022
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
8 September 2022
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
8 September 2022
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
7 September 2022
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022