IOF Martyr Another Palestinian in Raid Near Ramallah

Islam Times - “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have martyred a Palestinian near the city of Ramallah in the central part of the occupied West Bank, only a day after slaying a Palestinian youth elsewhere in the Tel Aviv-occupied territory.

The killing was carried out near the main entrance to the Beitin village, northeast of Ramallah, in early Thursday, the International Middle East Media Center [IMEMC], a Palestinian-run media organization, reported.It cited “Israeli” sources as claiming that the Palestinian had attacked the regime's forces "with a hammer" before an "Israeli" trooper opened fire and killed him."The ‘Israeli’ army said one soldier sustained mild facial wounds and received treatment at the scene," it added.On Wednesday, IOF troops fatally shot a 20-year-old Palestinian youth at the al-Faraa refugee camp, near the city of Tubas in northern West Bank.The Ramallah-headquartered Palestinian Authority's health ministry said the victim, identified as Younis Ghassan Tayeh, was killed with a bullet to his chest.According to Al-Jazeera television network, Younis’s uncle, Mohammed Hassan Tayeh, said the shooting had been unprovoked, and that his nephew had been “in an open area, exposed to the soldiers” when he was shot by a sniper.IOF troops continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the occupied West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians.The regime has reportedly killed more than 110 Palestinians across the West Bank and the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.