0
Thursday 8 September 2022 - 12:28

US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon

Story Code : 1013381
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
Austin made the announcement at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he traveled on Wednesday for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He said Kiev is at “another key point” in its attempts to fight against Russia and pledged US help over a long period of time.

The expected announcement was reported earlier by the Washington Post, which cited an anonymous US official. The source said the US wants to replenish rocket artillery munitions used by Ukraine.

Austin said the package includes more howitzers, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, and other weapons in addition to the resupplying of munitions. The aid was authorized by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, he added.

Last week, the White House asked the Congress to allocate an additional $11.7 billion to fund military assistance for Ukraine, including $4.5 billion for arms and equipment acquisitions.

The US has been the biggest sponsor of the Ukrainian military amid the conflict with Russia. Among the heavy weapons sent to Kiev by the Pentagon are High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS], M777 howitzers, and combat drones.

The reported plan to replenish artillery ammo stockpiles comes just after Kiev launched major offensive operations in the south and north against entrenched Russian soldiers.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
8 September 2022
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
8 September 2022
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
8 September 2022
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
7 September 2022
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
Afghanistan Earthquake Kills At Least Eight
5 September 2022