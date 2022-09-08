Zionists Desecrate Syrian-Lebanese Village, Allow Settlers, Tourists to Enter It
Story Code : 1013382
The measure practically means that the ‘Israeli’ military is keeping its occupation of the village by allowing tourists and Zionist settlers to enter it.
The village, occupied since 1967, has been over the past 17 years subjected to military orders that necessitate obtaining a permission from the Zionist military to allow any person, other that the Zionist settlers, inside it.
It is worth mentioning that all residents of al-Ghajar have been considered ‘Israelis’ ever since the Zionist annexation of the Golan in 1981.
Al-Ghajar is an ‘Israeli’-occupied village on the Hasbani River on the border between Lebanon and Syria.