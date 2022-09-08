Imam Khamenei’s Advisor: Yemen to Triumph over Enemies’ Conspiracy

Islam Times - Advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati emphasized that Yemen will emerge victorious against the conspiracy of its enemies.

As he received the head of Yemen’s National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, in Tehran on Wednesday, Velayati praised the strong ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Yemeni Republic, terming such relationship as deep, continued, and historic.For his part, Abdul Salam thanked the Islamic Republic’s support for the Yemeni people and their ambitions.He told Imam Khamenei’s advisor that “Yemen has been and will continue to be based on fighting hegemony led by the US and ‘Israel.’”“We remain steadfast and we refuse normalization with the Zionist enemy’s entity,” Abdul Salam added.