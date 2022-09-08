0
Yemeni Information Minister Highlights Support for Palestine

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Al-Shami said that Yemen is not a country that can be subject to normalization with Israel," adding, "We are preparing our Yemeni army and people to have a role in the nation's issues, especially in the liberation of Palestine."

He said, "The Promise of the Hereafter military parade was an affirmation of the strength of the Yemeni army, despite the ongoing eight-year war."

Regarding the selection of the city of Al-Hudaydah as a site for the military parade, Al-Shami said, "it is a message to the forces of aggression that the efforts to destroy Yemen have failed."

Al-Shami stressed that Yemen will respond to any aggression, saying, "if any attack on Yemen from any side whatsoever occurs, it is our legitimate right to respond, and we have the ability to do so."

The Yemeni Armed Forces' The Promise of the Hereafter military parade held in Al-Hudaydah saw the participation of various units of the Yemeni army, such as the coast guard, the navy, the air force, the air defense force, and several elite forces, sources told Al Mayadeen last Thursday.

Some 25,000 soldiers participated in the parade, spanning all of the aforementioned forces, the sources added, noting that the parade kicked off with the troop companies before large forces of armored vehicles, tanks, and ground and naval weapons exhibited their capabilities.

The Yemeni armed forces showcased their ground and air defenses, as well as homemade UAVs, the sources added.

They pointed out that the military parade "The Promise of the Hereafter", in which the armed forces revealed "Yemeni-made marine missiles that have never been unveiled before, the Mandeb 2 and Mandeb 1 and Russian-made missiles Rubezh."

Following the military parade, the head of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Mashat, said that "the Yemeni forces have developed their weapons, and they are able to hit their targets by land and sea."
