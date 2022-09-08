0
Thursday 8 September 2022 - 22:38

US Secretary of State Makes Unannounced Visit to Ukraine

Story Code : 1013473
US Secretary of State Makes Unannounced Visit to Ukraine
In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Blinken said the Biden administration had notified Congress of its intent to provide $2 billion in long-term Foreign Military Financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners.

Pending expected congressional approval, about $1 billion of that will go to Ukraine and the rest will be divided among Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, the State Department said.

It will go to help those countries “deter and defend against emergent threats to their sovereignty and territorial integrity” by enhancing their military integration with NATO and countering “Russian influence and aggression,” the department said, according to AP.

Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, allows recipients to purchase US-made defense equipment, often depending on their specific needs.

The financing comes on top of a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier Thursday at a conference in Ramstein, Germany.

That package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Thursday’s contributions bring total US aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since Biden took office.

On Wednesday, the US accused Moscow of interrogating, detaining and forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. Russian officials immediately rejected the claim as “fantasy.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
8 September 2022
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
8 September 2022
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
8 September 2022
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
7 September 2022
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
Yemen To Overwhelm Enemies If Saudi-led Coalition Fails to Hold on To Truce: Defense Minister
6 September 2022
Putin Visits International Military Drills
Putin Visits International Military Drills
6 September 2022
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
US Simulates Bombing Mission Over Middle East
6 September 2022