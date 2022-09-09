Iran’s FM: US Must Abandon Ambiguity in JCPOA Talks

Islam Times - In order for the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal to yield results immediately, the US ought to stay away from the use of ambiguous language in the proposed text of an eventual agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

In a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday evening, Amirabdollahian said, “We are still serious about striking a good, strong and lasting agreement. The US, however, must refrain from the use of ambiguous language in the text so that the agreement could be reached within the shortest possible time.”Wang, for his part, said Beijing welcomes further expansion of relations with Tehran.He said that the enhancement of bilateral ties will best serve both sides’ interests, calling for the effective implementation of the strategic 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two nations irrespective of international developments.The Chinese foreign minister went on to say that Beijing and Tehran share common viewpoints on many regional and international issues. He praised Iran’s support for China’s inclusion in negotiations on the settlement of the Syrian crisis within the framework of the Astana process, Iranian News Agency reported.Wang also rejected unilateralism in the international arena, voiced support for Iran’s reasonable demands within the course of nuclear negotiations, and stressed that Iran is entitled to enjoy its legal rights.On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian said Iran would not budge even “an iota” on its red lines during the ongoing talks in Vienna.The top diplomat assured that while partaking in the talks, the Iranian government was carefully observing the lines that have been drawn by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei towards neutralization of the sanctions in parallel with the negotiation process.The United States, under Donald Trump, left the nuclear deal in 2018, returning the sanctions that the officially-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had lifted.The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting several rounds of talks since last year to examine the prospect of the JCPOA’s restoration and removal of Washington’s inhumane and illegal sanctions.