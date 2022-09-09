Israeli Injured in Drive-by Shooting as Palestinians Step Up Resistance in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli occupation military said an Israeli was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank town of Hawara early Friday.

Shooters opened fire from a passing vehicle, shattering the car window and lightly wounding an Israeli man before speeding off, a statement by the occupation military said, as reported by i24 NEWS.The Israeli media outlet added that a manhunt is currently underway for the suspects.Palestinian media also reported the shooting, adding that occupation forces closed Zatara checkpoint near Nablus and raided several towns south of the Palestinian city.Palestinians have been stepping up resistance activity against the Israeli occupation in the last few days, with Palestine Today reporting 4 shootings and 12 clashes in the last 24 hours.Earlier this week, the Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement has called for mobilization against the Israeli occupation, calling on Palestinian citizens to repel and confront Israeli daily raids, especially in Jenin and Nablus.