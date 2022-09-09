Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen

Islam Times - Iraqi media sources on Thursday announced the success of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces in thwarting the terrorists' plan to attack Arbaeen pilgrims in four Iraqi provinces.

Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization in a statement announced that in early hours of Thursday, PMU forces carried out a large-scale preventive operation under the title of "Second Deterrence" operation and managed to foil malicious plots of terrorists.During the operation, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces thwarted the hostile plot of terrorists launched against the security of Iran and also Arbaeen pilgrims in four provinces of provinces of "Karbala", "Babil, "Al-Muthanna" and "Al-Diwaniyah", the statement added.The Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, who have gained a lot of experience in the field of fighting terrorism, help the Iraqi security forces in the provision of security of Arbaeen pilgrims and have carried out several preventive operations in different Iraqi provinces.