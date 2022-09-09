US imposes New Sanctions against Iran

Islam Times - The United States has imposed sanctions on one person and four entities in a new round of anti-Iranian sanctions, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

Rahmatollah Heidari has been subjected to secondary sanctions on Iran for its alleged link to Baharestan Kish Company, which operates in the technology sector and was also added to the sanctions list on Thursday, OFAC said in a press release, Sputnik reported.Design and Manufacturing of Aero-Engine Company as well as Paravar Pars Company have been sanctioned for their alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the release. At the same time, Safiran Airport Services has been added to the secondary sanctions list for its alleged link to Russia, it added.Although the US Department of Treasury announces various excuses for imposing anti-Iranian restrictions and sanctions, the imposition of these sanctions coincides with the claim of US officials to follow the diplomatic path during the Vienna negotiations.Announcing these sanctions shows that the White House, contrary to claims, still has no intention of returning to its previous commitments under JCPOA agreement.