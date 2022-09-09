0
Friday 9 September 2022 - 14:40

Syria Fought International Terrorism on Behalf of The Whole World: FM

Story Code : 1013539
Syria Fought International Terrorism on Behalf of The Whole World: FM
“Despite the plans set by the UN to help victims of terrorism, Syria has not received any support to combat it or support its victims, yet, the Syrian people are subjected to an economic blockade imposed by countries that backed terrorism,” Mikdad added in a video speech at the opening of the international conference on victims of terrorism held at the UN HQ in New York.
 
Mikdad also underlined that the Syrian people, who have withstood and suffered from crimes of terrorist groups, deserve from the international community to stand by them, support their right in the sustainable development, early recovery, and to put an end to the western economic measures and bring the illegitimate, foreign forces out of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
9 September 2022
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
9 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
8 September 2022
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
Xi, Putin Expected to Meet for First Time Since Ukraine War
8 September 2022
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
Poland Warns That The Risk of War with Russia Is ‘Serious’
8 September 2022
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
Iran Will Not Back Down Even ’An Iota’ On Its Red Lines in Nuclear Issue: FM
8 September 2022
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
Aleppo Airport Out of Service After Second ‘Israeli’ Strike in A Week
7 September 2022
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
Saudi Woman Jailed for Challenging ‘Justice’ Of King Salman, MBS
7 September 2022
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
Iran Vows Proportional, Decisive Responses to ‘Israeli’ Threats
7 September 2022
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
Putin: West Deceived Poor Nations with Ukraine Grain Deal
7 September 2022
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
Syria FM: US, Western Sanctions on Tehran, Damascus ‘Most Heinous Kind of Terrorism’
6 September 2022