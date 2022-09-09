0
Friday 9 September 2022 - 20:46

Aleppo Airport Back to Service After Days On ‘Israeli’ Attack

Aleppo Airport Back to Service After Days On ‘Israeli’ Attack
“The staff of the General Organization for Civil Aviation, in cooperation with national companies, repaired the damage caused by the ‘Israeli’ aggression that targeted the airport last Tuesday night,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement called on the air carriers operating through the airport to return their flights as of Friday, pointing out that the airport will work with all its capacity to serve passengers and airlines around the clock.
