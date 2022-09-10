0
Saturday 10 September 2022 - 03:35

Looting Syrian Oil, US Forces Smuggle Dozens of Tankers into Iraq

“A convoy of the US occupation forces, consisting of 88 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, left from the illegitimate Mahmoudiya crossing and entered Iraqi territory,” Syrian media cited local sources from Yarubiyah countryside as saying on Friday.

According to the sources, US forces have transferred the convoy to their bases in northern Iraq.

Last month, the Syrian oil ministry said the US and its proxy militant groups pillaged over 80 percent of Syria’s daily crude production in the first half of 2022.

The ministry said in a statement that the amount of oil production during the first half of 2022 “amounted to some 14.5 million barrels, with an average daily production of 80.3 thousand barrels, of which 14.2 thousand are delivered daily to refineries.”

“US occupation forces and their mercenaries steal up to 66,000 barrels every single day from the fields occupied in the eastern region,” the statement added.

According to the ministry’s data, the Syrian oil sector has lost “about 105 billion dollars since the beginning of the war until the middle of this year” as a result of the US oil theft campaign.

Damascus maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources.
