Israel Facing Worrying Phenomenon: Media

Islam Times - Israeli media quoted an Israeli occupation military official as saying that the situation on the ground is volatile and that "Israel" is facing a worrying phenomenon as it faces armed Palestinian groups not under any leadership and organization.

Israel reserve duty Lieutenant Colonel Alon Avitar told the Israeli Channel 13 that since the end of the second Intifada in 2007, the Israeli occupation has not witnessed events similar to those nowadays, where the situation on the ground is boiling.Avitar said the occupation indeed witnessed a wave of operations in 2016 and 2017, but what is happening today is different.According to the Israeli official, "Israel is witnessing an alarming phenomenon, where armed militias and small groups carrying firearms embark on shooting operations," noting that this is different from a confrontation using a Molotov cocktail or a knife in the face of "Israel's" heavy artillery.He emphasized that the occupation is facing armed Palestinian groups that are not under any leadership and organization, warning that "Israel" is in trouble and that the coming elections and the political scene are affecting the situation.On Thursday, political affairs commentator for the Israeli channel Kan, Gilly Cohen, revealed that the Israeli occupation forces are "very concerned" about the growing frustration and volatile situation within Palestinian cities.In the same context, Israeli media had considered that "what we have witnessed in recent months is a new kind of uprising that is different from what we witnessed in the 80s and in the year 2000, and what distinguishes it is a lot of violence directed against the Israeli army in every arrest operation."In addition, Arab affairs commentator on Israeli Channel 13, Hezi Simantov, had said that "what is happening in the northern West Bank in the governorates of Nablus and Jenin is a pattern that has become a reality, and this pattern is represented by armed groups carrying out shooting attacks against Israelis, and the group consists of two or three, who take the weapon and plan to carry out an operation."Quoting a source familiar with the meetings between senior Israeli officials and the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, Israeli media had reported that the US is highly concerned over the situation in the West Bank and fears a possible escalation.