Saturday 10 September 2022 - 03:41

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran's Intelligence Ministry, Minister

Story Code : 1013623
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and its Minister of Intelligence for engaging in cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies," the US government claimed in a press release.

"Iran’s cyber attack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime State behavior in cyberspace, which includes a norm on refraining from damaging critical infrastructure that provides services to the public," the US Department of the Treasury quoted Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson as saying.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned a decision by Albania to sever diplomatic relations with Tehran as “ill-considered” and “short-sighted”, rejecting involvement in a July cyberattack targeting the European country.
