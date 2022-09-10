0
Saturday 10 September 2022 - 06:26

Ukrainian President Meets Latvian President, Polish PM

Ukrainian President Meets Latvian President, Polish PM
At the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Latvia and Poland for the political, defense, and humanitarian support they have provided to Ukraine since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In particular, the Ukrainian leader praised Latvia and Poland for their role in allocating Ukraine 5 billion euros (about 5.02 billion U.S. dollars) in assistance from the European Union (EU) and in promoting Ukraine's position in the EU.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's European integration, sanctions policy against Russia, energy issues and the assistance for Ukrainian refugees.

Latvian President Egils Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and the UK implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.
