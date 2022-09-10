Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance

Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.

Islam Times - Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations has condemned the inappropriate conduct of Albania's police forces after they forcibly broke into the Iranian embassy and surrounded the compound following the severance of ties between the two countries.

In a letter to Permanent Mission of the Republic of Albania to the UN, the Iranian mission stated the Islamic Republic vehemently censures the violent actions of the Albanian police against its diplomatic and consular facilities in the capital Tirana on September 8, and their unauthorized entry into the embassy without the permission of competent Iranian authorities.“Such acts of violence were carried out following the Albanian government’s decision on September 7 to unilaterally sever bilateral diplomatic relations [with Iran], which was taken on the basis of unfounded and politically-motivated claims that were categorically rejected by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” read the letter, a copy of which was also sent to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.The letter also called on the Albanian government to take all necessary measures to fully investigate the unlawful act against the Iranian embassy and to bring the perpetrators to justice.“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to use other means to peacefully resolve disputes regarding the violations committed against its diplomatic and consular facilities in Tirana,” Tehran's mission to the UN noted.Albania's special police forces, wearing masks and helmets and carrying automatic rifles, were said to have violated the compound of Iran’s diplomatic mission after two cars with diplomatic plates had left.The reports said the Albanian police were inside the diplomatic mission for 30 minutes and searched the building which still flew the Iranian flag.The trespassing took place a day after Albania, which has for years hosted anti-Iran terrorists in collusion with the US, severed diplomatic ties with Tehran, accusing it of orchestrating a July “cyberattack” against Tirana.Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours, following a so-called investigation into the alleged cyberattack.On Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced Albania’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Iran as “injudicious” and “lacking in foresight.”Kan’ani also termed the allegations leveled against Tehran as “baseless” and “unsubstantiated,” while blaming “third parties” for Albania’s decision to cut ties with Iran.He identified the United States, the Israeli regime, and the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), an anti-Iran terrorist group that has been hosted by Albania since 2016, as the “third parties” that have propelled Tirana into taking the decision.