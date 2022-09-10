0
Saturday 10 September 2022 - 08:12

US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House

"We continue to seek diplomacy, and are prepared to meet without preconditions," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, noting the North has continued to not respond to the ongoing overtures, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The United States remains focused on continuing to coordinate closely with our allies and partners to address the threats posed by DPRK. And to advance our shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. That has not changed," she added, referring to North Korea using an acronym.

The comments come after North Korea passed a new law requiring its military to carry out a preemptive nuclear attack if a nation attempts to overthrow its leader, Kim Jong-un, according to multiple reports.

The law declares North Korea a nuclear weapons state, and says Pyongyang will never relinquish the weapons, which Kim said the country needs to counter the US.

"The utmost significance of legislating nuclear-weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons," Kim told the country's legislature, according to state media.
