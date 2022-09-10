Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s Mossad chief David Barnea warned his US counterparts against joining a restored nuclear deal with Iran, the entity revealed on Thursday, after the spy chief returned from Washington. During his trip, he met with the heads of the CIA, the FBI, the “National Security Council”, the Pentagon, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as senior State Department officials.

Barnea showed the intel chiefs “sensitive intelligence materials” and made it clear that “‘Israel’ will not be able to stand idly by while Iran continues to deceive the world,” according to a statement from the “Israeli” Prime Minister’s office. The Americans reassured him that the US remained “committed to the security of the ‘State of “Israel”’,” however.“The Americans emphasized that they will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and that they will continue to act in full cooperation with the ‘State of “Israel”’ with regards to regional issues in the Middle East concerning the security of the ‘State of “Israel”’,” the statement continued.While “National Security” Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed meeting with Barnea, he declined to provide any details, merely stating that the pair had discussed “a range of global and regional issues” and claiming the meeting had been set for some time. “Israeli” officials have been spending more time with their US and European counterparts, seeking to head off the revived agreement.“Israeli” leaders have claimed for over two decades that Iran is months away from developing a nuclear bomb, though Tehran insists its intentions are peaceful. The original nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] – signed in 2015 by the US, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU, as well as Iran, was supposed to repeal many of the sanctions against the Islamic Republic while limiting its ability to enrich uranium far below the level needed to build an atomic bomb. The US pulled out under then-president Donald Trump in 2018, declaring the treaty fundamentally flawed and slapping further sanctions on Tehran.A draft of the new deal leaked last month shows a four-stage process starting with an immediate lifting of sanctions on 17 Iranian banks and 150 other economic entities. Iran would also immediately begin scaling back its nuclear activities, which it increased beyond levels permitted by the 2015 deal when none of the other parties held to their terms.