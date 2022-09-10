37 Palestinians Injured in West Bank Clashes: Medics

Islam Times - At least 37 Palestinians were injured Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that among the injured were three shot by live ammunition and nine by rubber bullets, while the others inhaled teargas fired by Israeli soldiers.Fierce clashes broke out between anti-settlement protesters and Israeli soldiers in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, south and east of Nablus city, and in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qaqilya city, said Palestinian eyewitnesses.Murad Eshteiwi, coordinator of popular resistance in Kafr Qaddum village, told Xinhua that the Israeli soldiers used rubber bullets, teargas, and sound bombs to attack the Palestinian protesters rejecting the measures against their village.Israeli authorities have not commented on the incidents yet.Tension in the West Bank has been mounting over the past few days after the Israeli army intensified its military actions against Palestinians.