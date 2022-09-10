Ansarullah May Reconsider Truce As Economic Pressures Mount: Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Houthi Ansarullah Movement said the soaring pressures on Yemeni people with the persistent economic blockade might make his movement reassess a UN-brokered ceasefire with the Saudi-led coalition.

In a meeting with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, held in Tehran on Saturday, Mohammad Abdulsalam denounced the intense pressures and the economic blockade that the coalition has imposed on the Yemeni people.If the current situation and the pressures on Yemen continue, Ansarullah might reconsider the ceasefire, he added.“The Americans and Saudis want the ceasefire to go on, while such conditions are inconsistent with human rights. We want the economic blockade on the people of Yemen to be lifted so that we would benefit from the truce,” the spokesman added.Abdulsalam underlined that the ceasefire should not be extended as long as the blockade on Yemen is not lifted and the foreign forces do not leave the Arab country.“We are aware that the enemy seeks to drive us into a state of stagnation in order to overcome us. But our nation will stand against their excessive demands and we won’t let them destroy our country,” he stated.Elsewhere, the visiting spokesperson pointed to the significance that Ansarullah attaches to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying the power of Yemen is regarded as a portion of the resistance front’s power.For his part, Qalibaf said Iran will fully support Yemen’s independence and the Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations as a religious and humanitarian duty.The Iranian Parliament speaker also warned that the enemies have plans to turn the war on Yemen into an economic war with the purpose of tormenting the people.“What could help overcome the problems is strengthening the spirit of courage, perseverance and resistance,” he stated.The UN-brokered truce between the aggressor coalition and Yemen's popular resistance Houthi Ansarullah movement first came into effect in April. The truce has since been extended twice.Together with their Arab allies, the US and other Western nations provided Saudi Arabia with arms and logistical support as it began its devastating war against Yemen in March 2015.The goal was to overthrow the Ansarullah resistance movement, which had been in charge of running the government in Yemen in the absence of a functioning one, and reinstall Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi's pro-Riyadh regime.Despite the fact that the Saudi-led coalition has not succeeded in achieving any of its goals, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and caused the worst humanitarian crisis in history.