Japan, US Eyeing Summit around Sept 20 on China, North Korea Issues

Islam Times - Japan and the United States are working on arranging a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden in New York around Sept. 20 to discuss security issues in East Asia, Kyodo news reported on Saturday.

China's rising pressure on Taiwan, North Korea's nuclear test threats and the Russia-Ukraine war are among issues to be discussed.The summit is likely to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Kyodo said, citing sources in both governments, Reuters reported.Kishida is also likely to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in Britain together with Japan's Emperor Naruhito before visiting the United States, TV Asahi reported earlier on Saturday. Biden has said he will attend the queen's funeral.