Sunday 11 September 2022 - 03:19

Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen

Story Code : 1013777
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Speaking during a meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, the Iranian official hoped that the present ceasefire in Yemen would lead to an unconditional full-fledged ceasefire throughout the Arab country.

He also expressed hope that the ceasefire in Yemen would be a prelude to political dialogue in the country.

The Yemeni official, for his part, appreciated the political and humanitarian support of Iran for the Yemeni people.

Abdul-Salam presented a report of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Yemen and the outlook of developments in the country.

He reiterated that a lifting of the siege on the country as well as the commitment of the other side to the cessation of hostilities is needed for the ceasefire to remain in place.
