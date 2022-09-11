Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen

Islam Times - Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior aide to Iranian Foreign Minister, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the continuation of ceasefire in Yemen.

Speaking during a meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement, the Iranian official hoped that the present ceasefire in Yemen would lead to an unconditional full-fledged ceasefire throughout the Arab country.He also expressed hope that the ceasefire in Yemen would be a prelude to political dialogue in the country.The Yemeni official, for his part, appreciated the political and humanitarian support of Iran for the Yemeni people.Abdul-Salam presented a report of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Yemen and the outlook of developments in the country.He reiterated that a lifting of the siege on the country as well as the commitment of the other side to the cessation of hostilities is needed for the ceasefire to remain in place.