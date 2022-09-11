0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 03:21

Russian Forces Eliminate up to 300 Ukrainian Servicemen near Kharkov

“Russian Aerospace Forces hit Ukrainian National Guard 5th Brigade headquarters, as well as temporary accommodation locations of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade and the Kraken nationalist militia near Balakleya and Chuguyev, Kharkov Region,” Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, Russian forces also eliminated the command post of the 54th Mechanized Brigade near Ray-Aleksandrovka, DPR.

“Up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen and up to 15 military vehicles were destroyed,” he added.

Russian forces hit seven Ukrainian Armed Forces command posts in DPR and Nikolayev Region, as well as 48 enemy artillery units in 178 districts, Konashenkov said.

“In the past 24 hours, a total of 7 UAF command posts were hit near settlements of Rozovka, Ocheretino, Vodyanoye, Novomikhaylovka and Ugledar (DPR), near Snigiryovka and Novonikolayevka (Nikolayev Region), in addition to 48 artillery units, personnel and military vehicles in 178 districts,” he said.

Russian Air Defense systems downed 13 Ukrainian drones and intercepted 5 HIMARS rockets, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

“Air defenses downed 13 drones near settlements of Chkalovo and Belyayevka (Kherson Region), Krasnoye (Kharkov Region), Smeloye, Staromlynovka and Novoukrainskoye (Zaporozhye Region), as well as near Novoandreyevka, Valeryanovka, Kirillovka and Panteleymonovka (DPR). Five HIMARS multiple launch rocket system missiles were destroyed in-flight near Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region,” the spokesman said.

Russian Armed Forces eliminated six rocket artillery weapons and ammunition depots in DPR, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye Regions, Konashenkov said.

“A total of six rocket artillery weapons and ammunition depots were eliminated near settlements of Kurakhovo, Konstantinovka and Seversk, DPR, Dnepr and Radushnoye (Dnepropetrovsk Region), Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye Region),” Konashenkov said.

Russian Armed Forces suppressed two Ukrainian rocket artillery squads and five field artillery squads in DPR, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

“Two reactive artillery squads and five field artillery squads were eliminated during counter-battery fight near settlements of Georgiyevka, Krasnogorovka, Antonovka, Romanovka, Ocheretino, Novgorodskoye and Novosyolovka, DPR,” he said.

Furthermore, a US-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Novosyolovka-1.

Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Ukrainian radar near Kaluga, Nikolayev Region, in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

“An air target detection and tracking radar was destroyed near the settlement of Kaluga, Nikolayev Region,” Konashenkov said.
