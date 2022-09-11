Top Commander: Newly-Unveiled Military Watercraft Upgrades IRGC Naval Operational Capacity

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that a domestically-developed patrol combat vessel, named after the country’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, boosts the IRGC navy operational capability.

"The home-made patrol combat vessel provides the IRGC Navy with the ability to have a powerful presence in oceans," Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated on Saturday.He added that vessel’s accession to the combat forces of the Iranian Navy will help echo the name of the revered martyr Qassem Soleimani to be heard in all seas and oceans.The Shahid Soleimani patrol combat vessel is capable of carrying helicopters, the senior commander said, adding that it possesses electronic warfare, information technology systems, air defense systems, rocket launchers, and radar-evading stealth technology."In the last four years, the IRGC Navy has received operational equipment in nine phases," he continued, stating that the Iranian scientists have designed and manufactured most of the equipment."With the support of knowledge-based companies and leverage of capabilities of revolutionary youths, the IRGC Navy succeeded in upgrading and renovating the equipment needed for different missions," Rear Admiral Tangsiri noted.The hull of Shahid Soleimani combat patrol vessel is equipped with radar-evading stealth technology, meaning that it has a very low level of radar cross-section.The vessel, thanks to its shape, can undertake all kinds of operations in open seas, and is capable of cruising in adverse weather conditions.Shahid Soleimani military watercraft also has a much higher maneuverability and a much smaller turning radius compared to vessels of the same size, enabling it to implement various offensive and defensive missions.The vessel runs on four indigenous high-power engines, which give it the chance to be quickly dispatched to the designated zone, and go on long-haul maritime missions without the need for coastal support as it defends the interests of the Islamic Republic in high seas.Moreover, it can carry helicopters, and is equipped with large helipads intended for use by military choppers as well as vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicles.Shahid Soleimani vessel, given its combined combat features, can also carry and launch various types of fast attack craft during operations in open seas.The watercraft is equipped with the most sophisticated reconnaissance, surveillance, telecommunications and electronic warfare systems as well as radars. It can identify and monitor designated targets at sea level, below sea level and in the air.Among other features of the vessel is the use of homegrown self-protection systems, modern communication and telecommunication equipment, various types of encoders and data links.The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.