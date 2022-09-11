0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 03:39

Poll: Two-Thirds of Independents Say They Don't Want Trump to Run for President

Story Code : 1013780
Sixty-seven percent of independents said they do not want Trump to run again, while just 28% said they do, NPR reported.

In 2020, Trump lost independents and lost the election. In 2016, Trump fared better with the group, but throughout his presidency and afterward he suffered with them and has never regained them.

"I think we need someone who can start uniting the country," said survey participant Mike Helms, 68, of Lincolnton, N.C., an independent who voted for Trump in 2020.

"I don't think him or [President] Biden can unite this country," he added.

Trump has continued to be heavily unpopular outside of his base, raising questions about the strength of a Trump 2024 candidacy. People who live in large cities and suburban women continue to be two of the groups most opposed to Trump, while white evangelical Christians, whites without college degrees and those in rural areas are most supportive.
