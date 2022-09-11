Envoy Terms Iran as Victim of Cyberattacks

Islam Times - Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani strongly rejected the cyberattack allegations levelled by Albania against Tehran as unfounded, and said that his country is itself a victim of malicious cyber activities.

The Iranian diplomat has written a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warning against any provocative act based on groundless anti-Iran accusations.Referring to the clamis made by Albenia, Iravani underscored in the letter that "based on fake and unfounded claims, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been accused of conducting a cyberattack while Tehran has been a target of such attacks in several occasions".The permanent representative sent a copy of the letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council, underlining that the Islamic Republic rules out any involvement in the cyberattack on Albania’s infrastructure categorically and condemns these sorts of acts and that the anti-Iran accusations are completely baseless."Such unfounded and fake claims have their roots in spurious hypotheses to pursue political agendas," the top diplomat said, noting that "Iran warns other states about the possible cyberattacks based on fake identities to attribute the attacks to certain countries because of the technical nature of the cyberspace provides such a possibility"."The Islamic Republic of Iran underlined once more that cyberspace and its related technologies should be used merely for peaceful purposes and governments should cooperate with each other and take actions, while respecting international regulations," the ambassador emphasized, adding that Iran maintains such an attitude in international cyberspace, which is a normal and responsible behavior during peace period."The Islamic Republic has been one of the main targets of cyberattacks for a long time," he said, adding that Stuxnet and Duqu cyberattacks on peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities as well as recent cyberattacks on petrochemical and steel industries of the country are among the cases that Iran experienced such strikes and that the Zionist regime has repeatedly admitted that it was involved in such anti-Iran attacks, which were supported by the United States."It is possible that the terrorist group, named [the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization] MKO [terror group], might conduct the cyberattack on Albania in order to put the blame on Iran," the representative stated, arguing that the terrorist group, which is aided and abetted by the Zionist regime, is able to carry out cyberattacks on some countries because it has implemented terrorist cyberattacks on Iranian infrastructures in several occasions."The Islamic Republic warns against any kind of provocative and unjustified actions under the pretext of unfounded claims, adding that Tehran reserves its right to react to any threats, attacks, or illegal action against its crucial and civilian infrastructures," he cautioned.Iravani further described the Albanian police forces’ raid into Iran’s diplomatic mission in Tirana as a blatant violation of international commitments, noting that such an incursion is in contradiction to the diplomatic immunity principle and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which should be observed by all countries.Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday, claiming Tehran has been behind a cyber-attack against the country's infrastructure.Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani condemned Tirana's decision to cut ties with Tehran and send back Iranian diplomats as "injudicious" and "lacking in foresight". He also termed allegations leveled against Tehran as "baseless" and "unsubstantiated", blaming it on "third parties".Iranian officials underline Tehran’s opposition to inference in the internal affairs of the states using ICTs, and stress Tehran has been a victim of cyberattacks by the United States and Israel.The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has reported its cyber-security division has detected and foiled hundreds of cyberattacks every year.Back in November 2021, Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that Washington has resorted to non-military hostile actions, including cyberattacks, after it found itself incapable of military confrontation against Iran.“The Americans have no option in the military sector and they pursue the approach of avoiding war with us,” he underscored.“That is why we are witnessing a new hybrid model of war from them, in which war occurs at the level of infrastructures, some of which rely on modern technologies that we use,” Brigadier General Jalali added.“The Americans have started a new war with us, known as the hybrid war,” the General reiterated, noting that “this war involves a combination of technological components that can be turned into protest pressure and cut off services needed by the people".