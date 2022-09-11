0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 06:05

Russia Urges UN to Respond to Manifestations of Nazism in Ukraine

Story Code : 1013788
The mission says that it expects a public response to these materials, TASS reported.

The Russian mission "sent a diplomatic note to OHCHR on the killings of Donbass children, manifestations of Nazism in Ukraine, human rights violations and war crimes committed by the Kiev regime and Ukrainian military in Donbass (June-August, 2022)," the mission wrote on its Twitter page.

"We once again urge the OHCHR and Special Procedures to take into account the provided materials and duly react to them publicly, as well as while preparing and presenting regular reports," the mission’s tweet says.

Earlier in the day, the Russian mission’s press service said in the statement released in Geneva that Volker Turk, the newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, "will resist attempts to exploit the concepts of human rights as an instrument of political pressure and interference in internal affairs".

Michelle Bachelet, Turk’s predecessor, and the OHCHR she headed were repeatedly castigated by Russia for their biased assessment of the Donbass crisis.
