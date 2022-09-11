0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 07:32

Saudi Coalition Shooting Leaves Yemeni Woman Dead

Story Code : 1013793
Saudi Coalition Shooting Leaves Yemeni Woman Dead
Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the UAE, and several other countries, has launched a military invasion of Yemen in March 2015, putting a land, sea, and air siege on the impoverished country.

Despite the request of the United Nations special envoy to the conflicting parties in Yemen to adhere to the ceasefire, local Yemeni sources report the continued violation of the ceasefire by the aggressor Saudi coalition.

On Saturday evening, a security source announced the continuation of crimes by the Saudi coalition in Saada province.

According to this source, a Yemeni woman died and her child was seriously injured during the shooting of the Saudi forces in the Al-Sheikh area in the border town of Manbeh.

While condemning this crime, the said source emphasized that this action took place one day after a Yemeni citizen was wounded by a bullet from Saudi forces in the border area of Razeh.

Saudi Arabia's warmongering measures in Yemen have so far killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions.

The military aggression has also destroyed more than 85 percent of Yemen's infrastructure, leaving the country severely short of food and medicine.

The United Nations brokered the truce between the two sides, which came into effect in April and was extended for another two months on June 2.
