US Occupation Brings Out Military Equipment from Hasaka Countryside

Islam Times - The US occupation forces brought out a convoy loaded with military equipment from the Syrian territories towards their bases in north Iraq via al-Waleed illegitimate border crossing, reported official Syrian news agency SANA.

A convoy consisting of 100 vehicles, including refrigerated tankers and tankers carrying military equipment and armored vehicles, and a number of trucks crossed on Saturday morning al-Waleed border Crossing, local sources from al-Yaroubiya countryside told SANA.On Friday, the US occupation forces brought out a convoy of 88 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil through al-Mahmoudia crossing towards Iraqi lands.The US intervened in Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIS terrorist group in 2014.The terrorist group was defeated in 2017 and the Syrian government called on the foreign forces to exit. The US however kept its forces, cooperating with separatist Kurdish forces holding the north and northwest.Washington set up several military bases in the country.