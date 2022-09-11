0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 10:25

Ex-White House Lawyer Says Chance of Trump being Indicted ‘Very High’

Story Code : 1013831
Ex-White House Lawyer Says Chance of Trump being Indicted ‘Very High’
Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News that he believes Trump is likely to face legal consequences for instigating the attack on the Capitol and his suspected attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I think the president is in serious legal water,” Cobb said in the podcast, released this weekend. “Not so much because of the [Mar-a-Lago] search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding and the attempts to interfere in the election count in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and perhaps Michigan.”

Trump is under investigation for retaining government records, some of which were marked as highly classified, at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, his home after leaving office in January 2021.

The 100 documents represent a fraction of the more than 11,000 records and photographs seized, most of which the government said Trump may review because they are not classified.

Cobb said that he suspects the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last month is related to the Justice Department’s larger investigation into Trump’s actions related to January 6, 2021, which left five people dead.

“It is about the bigger picture, the Jan. 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts to … cling to the presidency in a desperate fashion,” said the former White House lawyer.

He noted that the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago seemed “unusually large and broad” and was “very comprehensive in terms of the types of documents that the government could take.”

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of reviewing the certification of state electors which indicated Biden's victory. Some Trump supporters had hoped that this process could have resulted in some of the electors being disqualified, thus overturning the outcome of the presidential election.

It is claimed by some that the demonstrators were infiltrated and incited by provocateurs from US intelligence agencies, who orchestrated the “false flag operation” in order to get rid of Trump.

Some among the crowd clashed with police, and some made threats to beat up a number of Democratic lawmakers. Some also inflicted damage on parts of the Capitol building.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
10 September 2022
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
By Mehran Shamsuddin
10 September 2022
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
10 September 2022
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
9 September 2022
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
9 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
8 September 2022
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022