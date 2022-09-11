Ex-White House Lawyer Says Chance of Trump being Indicted ‘Very High’

Islam Times - A former White House lawyer says he believes there is a “very high” chance that former US President Donald Trump will face an indictment for actions related to the January 6, 2021 protest when thousands of people marched against the certification of the 2020 election which placed Joe Biden in office as the current US president.

Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News that he believes Trump is likely to face legal consequences for instigating the attack on the Capitol and his suspected attempts to overturn the 2020 election.“I think the president is in serious legal water,” Cobb said in the podcast, released this weekend. “Not so much because of the [Mar-a-Lago] search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the Jan. 6 proceeding and the attempts to interfere in the election count in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and perhaps Michigan.”Trump is under investigation for retaining government records, some of which were marked as highly classified, at the resort in Palm Beach, Florida, his home after leaving office in January 2021.The 100 documents represent a fraction of the more than 11,000 records and photographs seized, most of which the government said Trump may review because they are not classified.Cobb said that he suspects the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last month is related to the Justice Department’s larger investigation into Trump’s actions related to January 6, 2021, which left five people dead.“It is about the bigger picture, the Jan. 6 issues, the fake electors, the whole scam with regard to the ‘big lie’ and the attempts to … cling to the presidency in a desperate fashion,” said the former White House lawyer.He noted that the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago seemed “unusually large and broad” and was “very comprehensive in terms of the types of documents that the government could take.”On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of reviewing the certification of state electors which indicated Biden's victory. Some Trump supporters had hoped that this process could have resulted in some of the electors being disqualified, thus overturning the outcome of the presidential election.It is claimed by some that the demonstrators were infiltrated and incited by provocateurs from US intelligence agencies, who orchestrated the “false flag operation” in order to get rid of Trump.Some among the crowd clashed with police, and some made threats to beat up a number of Democratic lawmakers. Some also inflicted damage on parts of the Capitol building.