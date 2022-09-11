US Occupation to Deploy Air Defense Batteries to Syria’s Al-Tanf

Islam Times - Opposition media sources in Syria confirmed that the US forces are installing anti-drone air defense batteries, in light of the high level of threats in the vicinity of the 55-kilometre area, and the Al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian-Iraqi border triangle, in which the US occupation forces have been stationed since 2014.

The sources pointed out that the US forces at Al-Tanf base informed the leaders of the armed group that calls itself 'Maghawir Al-Thawra', which is backed by the Americans and has forces in the border region, to alert and spread amid looming risks of drone strikes.The American forces in the southeastern military base have come under several drone and rocket attacks since their deployment. The waves of raids on them have been growing recently. The most recent attack took place on August 15.The US has an illegal and uninvited military presence in the war-hit Arab country. The Syrian government has repeatedly called on the foreign forces to leave the country.The US established its base in the Al-Tanf area since 2014 under the pretext of fighting ISIS terrorists, while the facts later showed that the Americans used it as a station to support the terrorist organizations that the West nurtured and equipped to carry out attacks on Syrian army sites, residential areas, and vital facilities in the Syrian desert.