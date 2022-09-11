0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 20:45

US Occupation to Deploy Air Defense Batteries to Syria’s Al-Tanf

Story Code : 1013885
US Occupation to Deploy Air Defense Batteries to Syria’s Al-Tanf
The sources pointed out that the US forces at Al-Tanf base informed the leaders of the armed group that calls itself 'Maghawir Al-Thawra', which is backed by the Americans and has forces in the border region, to alert and spread amid looming risks of drone strikes. 

The American forces in the southeastern military base have come under several drone and rocket attacks since their deployment. The waves of raids on them have been growing recently. The most recent attack took place on August 15.

The US has an illegal and uninvited military presence in the war-hit Arab country. The Syrian government has repeatedly called on the foreign forces to leave the country. 

The US established its base in the Al-Tanf area since 2014 under the pretext of fighting ISIS terrorists, while the facts later showed that the Americans used it as a station to support the terrorist organizations that the West nurtured and equipped to carry out attacks on Syrian army sites, residential areas, and vital facilities in the Syrian desert. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
10 September 2022
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
By Mehran Shamsuddin
10 September 2022
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
10 September 2022
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
9 September 2022
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
9 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
8 September 2022
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022