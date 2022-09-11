0
Sunday 11 September 2022 - 20:49

Israeli Drone Crashes in West Bank over ‘Technical Malfunction’

Story Code : 1013889
Israeli Drone Crashes in West Bank over ‘Technical Malfunction’
Palestinian media cited the Israeli military as saying that the incident took place near the city of Qalqilya early on Sunday when the drone was conducting reconnaissance flights over the area for a future campaign of arrests by the occupying regime.

The Israeli military also announced that the crash was “under investigation.”

The Tel Aviv regime had earlier said it would use drones in the occupied West Bank for the first time when carrying out the arrests.

Last month, an Israeli Skylark drone was shot down by Palestinians in the north of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The military drone, which was overflying clashes between Palestinians and Israeli regime forces, was claimed by Tel Aviv to have crashed due to a technical fault.

The Israeli regime’s military has stepped up its deadly raids on the local population in and around the flashpoint cities and towns of the West Bank.

Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or martyring Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Hamas Delegation Arrives in Moscow for Talks with Lavrov, Other Russian Officials
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
Iran Supports Ceasefire in Yemen
11 September 2022
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
The Queen’s Legacy and Role in British Past Policies
11 September 2022
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
US Won’t ‘Contain’ China with Taiwan: Top Chinese Lawmaker
10 September 2022
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
US Seeking Diplomacy with North Korea: White House
10 September 2022
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
Mossad Chief Warns US of Rejoining Iran Nuke Deal
10 September 2022
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
Is America Sacrificing the JCPOA for Israel Election?
By Mehran Shamsuddin
10 September 2022
Police officers stand in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana, Albania, on September 7, 2022.
Iran censures Albanian police incursion into Iranian embassy after diplomatic ties severance
10 September 2022
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Foil Terrorists Plot against Arbaeen
9 September 2022
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
US Drops Another $2.2bn on Ukrainian Military
9 September 2022
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
N Korea Passes Law Allowing It to Conduct Preventive Nuke Strikes
9 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96 After Seven-Decade Reign
8 September 2022
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
US to Send More Arms to Ukraine: Pentagon
8 September 2022