Israeli Drone Crashes in West Bank over ‘Technical Malfunction’

Islam Times - An Israeli UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) has crashed in the occupied West Bank over what the Tel Aviv regime claims to be a “technical malfunction.”

Palestinian media cited the Israeli military as saying that the incident took place near the city of Qalqilya early on Sunday when the drone was conducting reconnaissance flights over the area for a future campaign of arrests by the occupying regime.The Israeli military also announced that the crash was “under investigation.”The Tel Aviv regime had earlier said it would use drones in the occupied West Bank for the first time when carrying out the arrests.Last month, an Israeli Skylark drone was shot down by Palestinians in the north of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.The military drone, which was overflying clashes between Palestinians and Israeli regime forces, was claimed by Tel Aviv to have crashed due to a technical fault.The Israeli regime’s military has stepped up its deadly raids on the local population in and around the flashpoint cities and towns of the West Bank.Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or martyring Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.