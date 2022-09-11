Americans Mark 21st Anniversary of 9/11

Islam Times - Americans are commemorating the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead.

Ceremonies are being held on Sunday across the country to remember the victims, including the recital of the names of the dead, tolling of church bells, and a tribute at the site where New York City's twin towers tumbled.The ceremonies will be held at the places where hijacked jets crashed on September 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.Americans are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.On Sunday, President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes went down after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington.Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are due at the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. It centers instead on victims’ relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.American leaders have said the 9/11 attack had been one of the darkest days in the history of the country.The 9/11 attacks killed 2,983 people and caused about $10 billion worth of property and infrastructure damage.US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists but many experts have raised questions about the official account.They believe that rogue elements within the US government orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.The US Congress has passed legislation that allows relatives of the victims to sue Saudi Arabia for compensation.Ties between Saudi officials and terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks were exposed when US lawmakers released 28 secret pages of a congressional investigation.Certain documents related to the FBI's investigation of 9/11 reportedly contain evidence of Saudi involvement in the strikes.Successive US administrations have refused to release the classified documents because they reportedly could expose a potential link between Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 attacks. Fifteen out of 19 alleged 9/11 attackers were Saudi nationals.Several US senators and House lawmakers have been calling for the disclosure of 28 pages that purportedly contain evidence of Saudi involvement in financing and backing the alleged 9/11 hijackers. The pages were extracted from a 2002 Congressional inquiry into the September 11, 2001 attacks.