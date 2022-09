Islam Times - At least 11 people were killed and 30 more were injured in a gas station explosion in the Iraqi province of Babil, according to an Iranian Red Crescent official who said Iranian pilgrims were also among the deceased.

According to early reports, the explosion resulted in tens of deaths or injuries, said the CEO of the Red Crescent Society of the western Iranian province of Ilam, which shares a border with Iraq.According to the Iranian source, Islamic Republic medical and rescue teams that are collaborating with the Red Crescent have been sent to the area to assist the injur